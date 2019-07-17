Ubisoft annuncia i sui primi 100 titoli del servizio Uplay+

Ubisoft annuncia che Just Dance 2016, il nuovo episodio del gioco di ballo più venduto di sempre, è ora disponibile per tutte le piattaforme di gioco dotate di sensori di movimento, come Nintendo Wii™, Nintendo Wii U™, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4. Inoltre, Just Dance 2016 consentirà a milioni di giocatori di ballare utilizzando il proprio smartphone come controller.

Infatti, grazie all’applicazione gratuita Just Dance Controller, gli utenti Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Wii U potranno usare i propri dispositivi Apple, Android o Windows Phone per giocare e interagire con i menu, senza dover acquistare telecamere o altri accessori aggiuntivi.

“Con Just Dance 2016 abbiamo migliorato e arricchito l’esperienza di gioco in tanti modi”, ha dichiarato Jason Altman, Produttore esecutivo di Ubisoft Parigi. “L’accessibilità dell’applicazione Just Dance Controller consentirà a molti più utenti di giocare e ballare al ritmo di una selezione di brani davvero unici e con tante nuove coreografie, una combinazione che saprà conquistare anche l’intera famiglia”.

Ubisoft annuncia che Just Dance 2016, il nuovo episodio del gioco di ballo più venduto di sempre, è ora disponibile per tutte le piattaforme di gioco dotate di sensori di movimento, come Nintendo Wii™, Nintendo Wii U™, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 e PlayStation 4. Inoltre, Just Dance 2016 consentirà a milioni di giocatori di ballare utilizzando il proprio smartphone come controller.

Infatti, grazie all’applicazione gratuita Just Dance Controller, gli utenti Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e Nintendo Wii U potranno usare i propri dispositivi Apple, Android o Windows Phone per giocare e interagire con i menu, senza dover acquistare telecamere o altri accessori aggiuntivi.

“Con Just Dance 2016 abbiamo migliorato e arricchito l’esperienza di gioco in tanti modi”, ha dichiarato Jason Altman, Produttore esecutivo di Ubisoft Parigi. “L’accessibilità dell’applicazione Just Dance Controller consentirà a molti più utenti di giocare e ballare al ritmo di una selezione di brani davvero unici e con tante nuove coreografie, una combinazione che saprà conquistare anche l’intera famiglia”.

Contemporaneamente al lancio del gioco, debutta anche il nuovo servizio di streaming in abbonamento Just Dance Unlimited, che consentirà ai possessori di Just Dance 2016 per le console di nuova generazione di accedere a brani in esclusiva, come Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn Remix) di OMI, coreografie alternative e tutti i migliori brani dei precedenti titoli della serie. Abbonandosi a Just Dance Unlimited, i giocatori potranno divertirsi con più di 150 brani al lancio, oltre a molti altri successi che saranno aggiunti nel corso dell’anno. I possessori della versione PlayStation 4, Xbox One, e Nintendo Wii U del gioco potranno usufruire di un mese di prova gratuito a Just Dance Unlimited.

Come ogni anno, i brani di Just Dance 2016 spaziano dai maggiori successi delle classifiche ai classici di sempre, fino alle principali hit dell’estate, una selezione che saprà conquistare ogni genere di giocatori. I brani inclusi nel gioco sono:

“Want to Want Me” di Jason Derulo

“Uptown Funk” di Mark Ronson con Bruno Mars

“All About That Bass” di Meghan Trainor

“Hey Mama” di David Guetta con Nicki Minaj, Bebe Rexha & Afrojack

“Blame” di Calvin Harris con John Newman

“Born This Way” di Lady Gaga

“This Is How We Do” di Katy Perry

“Heartbeat Song” di Kelly Clarkson

“You’re The One That I Want” dal film Grease

“No Control” degli One Direction

“Rabiosa” di Shakira con El Cata

“Fancy” di Iggy Azalea con Charli XCX

“Same Old Love” di Selena Gomez

“Cool For The Summer” di Demi Lovato […] Continua