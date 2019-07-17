Ubisoft annuncia i sui primi 100 titoli del servizio Uplay+

Uplay+

Ubisoft annuncia la lista completa dei titoli disponibili con Uplay+, il suo servizio in abbonamento, in arrivo dal 3 settembre su Windows PC. Al prezzo di 14,99€/mese, i giocatori avranno accesso illimitato al download di oltre 100 titoli, che includono nuove release, tra cui tutte le ultime novità, i titoli più recenti, i più grandi classici di Ubisoft, le edizioni premiumne alcuni pacchetti di contenuti aggiuntivi. I giocatori che si abbonano a Uplay+ oggi potranno ottenere una prova gratuita di Uplay+ dal 3 al 30 settembre, che includerà l’accesso alla beta privata di Ghost Recon Breakpoint del 5 settembre.

“Con Uplay+ non solo otterrai l’accesso al nostro catalogo di oltre 100 titoli e DLC, ma potrai anche giocare le nostre ultime novità”, ha dichiarato Brenda Panagrossi, Vice-President of platform e product management di Ubisoft. “Gli abbonati a Uplay+ potranno giocare le edizioni premium** di Ghost Recon Breakpoint e Watch Dogs Legion. A questi si aggiungeranno titoli come Gods & Monsters e Rainbow Six Quarantine, Uplay+ sarà ricco di nuovi titoli nei suoi primi 12 mesi a soli 14,99€/mese.”

Uplay+ permette di effettuare il download dei giochi direttamente sul tuo PC, e sarà disponibile dal 3 settembre. I giocatori che effettueranno la sottoscrizione al servizio ora potranno accedere* a un free trial dal 3 al 30 settembre. Al lancio il servizio includerà più di 40 edizioni premium, con le quali i giocatori non solo accederanno al gioco base, ma anche a contenuti aggiuntivi, espansioni e DLC. Questi includeranno, ad esempio, tutti i 48 operatori di Rainbow Six Siege e, ovviamente, tutti i 18 assassini della serie Assassin’s Creed.

I seguenti titoli saranno disponibili su Uplay+ al lancio, il 3 settembre:

  • Anno 1800 – Deluxe Edition
  • Anno 2205 – Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed – Director’s Cut
  • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – China
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – India
  • Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Russia
  • Assassin’s Creed II – Standard Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Standard Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – Discovery Tour
  • Assassin’s Creed Revelations – Standard Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue – Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity – Standard Edition
  • Beyond Good And Evil
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell’s Highway
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
  • Child of Light
  • Cold Fear
  • Far Cry 2 -Standard version
  • Far Cry 3 – Blood Dragon (Standalone)
  • Far Cry 3 – Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry 4 – Gold Edition
  • Far Cry 5 – Gold Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn – Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition
  • Flashback
  • For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
  • From Dust
  • I Am Alive
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2
  • Lock On: Modern Air Combat
  • Might & Magic IX
  • Might & Magic VII – For Blood And Honor
  • Might & Magic VIII -Day of the Destroyer
  • Might & Magic X Legacy – Deluxe Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes II – Gold Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes III – Complete Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes V – Standard Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Gold Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VI – Shades of Darkness (Standalone)
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Deluxe Edition
  • Might & Magic: Heroes VII – Trial by Fire (Standalone)
  • Monopoly PLUS
  • Ode
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D assault
  • Petz Horsez 2
  • Planet of Death – Gold Edition
  • Prince of Persia
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands – Deluxe Edition
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
  • Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
  • Rayman 2
  • Rayman 3
  • Rayman Forever
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rayman Origins
  • Rayman Raving Rabbids
  • Silent Hunter 2
  • Silent Hunter 3
  • Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific – Gold Edition
  • Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic – Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth – Standard Edition
  • Speed Buster
  • Starlink – Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
  • Steep – X Games Gold Edition
  • The Crew – Standard Edition
  • The Crew 2 – Standard Edition
  • The Settlers 1 – History Edition
  • The Settlers 2 – History Edition
  • The Settlers 3 – History Edition
  • The Settlers 4 – History Edition
  • The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings – History Edition
  • The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire – History Edition
  • The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom – History Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s EndWar
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier – Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six – Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 – Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction – Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division – Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Ultimate Edition
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Transference
  • Trials Evolution – Gold Edition
  • Trials Fusion – Awesome max edition
  • Trials Rising – Gold edition
  • Uno
  • Valiant Hearts
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • Watch_Dogs – Complete Edition
  • Watch_Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
  • World In Conflict – Complete Edition
  • Zombi

I seguenti titoli sono confermati e saranno disponibili su Uplay+ dopo il lancio del servizio:

  • Anno 1404 – Gold Edition (aka Dawn of Discovery Gold)
  • Anno 1503 – Gold Edition
  • Anno 1602
  • Anno 1701
  • Anno 2070 – Standard Edition
  • Champions of Anteria
  • Far Cry
  • Gods & Monsters
  • Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine
  • Watch_Dogs Legion – Ultimate Edition

Per iscriverti a Uplay+ e avere diritto alla prova gratuita del servizio dal 3 al 30 settembre, registrati su uplay.com

